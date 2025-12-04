La Salle County grand jury: Dec. 2, 2025

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Christina M. Colburn, 39, of Aurora (aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license)

Brenden M. Ortman, 20, of Streator (unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated possession of a weapon while wearing body armor)

Debbie A. Sampson, 66, of rural Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Jocelyn R. Bennett, 28, of rural Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Monica M. Mackey, 33, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)

Morgan T. McKenzie, 29, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful purchase of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution)

Deandre J. Williams, 28, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing justice)

Angel G. Reyna, 26, of Cicero (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing justice)

Tammie N. Snow, 40, of Mendota (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)

Wesley C. Coon, 20, La Salle (two counts of aggravated battery)

Ramone X. Gordon, 20, of Harperswoods, Michigan (retail theft)

Rodney C. Rowe, 58, of Sauk Village (unlawful possession of cannabis)

Arturo Hermosillo, 41, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property)

Kelly Neill, 56, of rural Oglesby (aggravated battery, mob action)

Todd S. Lane, 54, of La Salle (aggravated battery, mob action)

Chad C. Talbot, 54, of Peru (aggravated battery, mob action)

Joseph W. Cartwright, 49, of La Salle (three counts of dissemination of child sex abuse material)

Jason W. Pruitt, 54, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)

Ryan W. Arroyo, 39, of Streator (four counts of driving on a revoked license)

Craig D. Turner, 35, of Chicago (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon)

Troy A. Reynolds, 47, of rural Ottawa (domestic battery)

Jason E. Mast, 42, of Earlville (dissemination of child sex abuse material)

Dylan P. Chaney, 30, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Cassandra N. Barnes, 42, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Jessica L. Flanery, 43, of Ransom (aggravated battery, criminal neglect of a person with a disability, unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Arthuro N. Fabila, 43, of Ottawa (driving on a revoked license)

Ian D. Buchanan, 32, of Marseilles (retail theft)

Barbra A. Quigley, 43, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)