La Salle County grand jury: Dec. 2, 2025

By Tom Collins

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

  • Christina M. Colburn, 39, of Aurora (aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license)
  • Brenden M. Ortman, 20, of Streator (unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated possession of a weapon while wearing body armor)
  • Debbie A. Sampson, 66, of rural Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
  • Jocelyn R. Bennett, 28, of rural Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
  • Monica M. Mackey, 33, of Peru (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance)
  • Morgan T. McKenzie, 29, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful purchase of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution)
  • Deandre J. Williams, 28, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing justice)
  • Angel G. Reyna, 26, of Cicero (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing justice)
  • Tammie N. Snow, 40, of Mendota (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)
  • Wesley C. Coon, 20, La Salle (two counts of aggravated battery)
  • Ramone X. Gordon, 20, of Harperswoods, Michigan (retail theft)
  • Rodney C. Rowe, 58, of Sauk Village (unlawful possession of cannabis)
  • Arturo Hermosillo, 41, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property)
  • Kelly Neill, 56, of rural Oglesby (aggravated battery, mob action)
  • Todd S. Lane, 54, of La Salle (aggravated battery, mob action)
  • Chad C. Talbot, 54, of Peru (aggravated battery, mob action)
  • Joseph W. Cartwright, 49, of La Salle (three counts of dissemination of child sex abuse material)
  • Jason W. Pruitt, 54, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver)
  • Ryan W. Arroyo, 39, of Streator (four counts of driving on a revoked license)
  • Craig D. Turner, 35, of Chicago (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon)
  • Troy A. Reynolds, 47, of rural Ottawa (domestic battery)
  • Jason E. Mast, 42, of Earlville (dissemination of child sex abuse material)
  • Dylan P. Chaney, 30, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
  • Cassandra N. Barnes, 42, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)
  • Jessica L. Flanery, 43, of Ransom (aggravated battery, criminal neglect of a person with a disability, unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
  • Arthuro N. Fabila, 43, of Ottawa (driving on a revoked license)
  • Ian D. Buchanan, 32, of Marseilles (retail theft)
  • Barbra A. Quigley, 43, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)
