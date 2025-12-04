IVCC spring 2026 tuition due Dec. 10

An Illinois Valley Community College student works in one of the many hallway study areas at the Oglesby campus. The college board approved a tuition increase of $6 per credit hour during Thursday's board meeting.

Illinois Valley Community College students must pay spring 2026 tuition by Dec. 10 or risk being dropped from all classes.

Students can secure their classes by paying tuition in full or setting up a payment plan. Those who are dropped must re-enroll but are not guaranteed the same schedule or classes.

Financial aid recipients should notify the college cashier to apply their aid and defer tuition payments.

Students can arrange payment plans, make payments and view class schedules online through the IVCC Self-Service portal at ivcc-ss.colleague.elluciancloud.com/Student/Courses.

For more information, contact the IVCC cashier’s office at 815-224-0213 or visit ivcc.edu/payment.