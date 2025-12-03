Princeton to host 37 teams for girls wrestling tournament on Saturday

Princeton's Jadeyn Klingenberg (from left), Rylee Backes and Abby Harris will be among the wrestlers in Saturday's Princeton Invitational girls tournament on. Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. (Photo provided)

Prouty Gym in Princeton will be the place to be for high school girls wrestling on Saturday.

Princeton welcomes 37 teams, including Hall-Putnam County, La Salle-Peru, Erie-Prophetstown, Mendota, Ottawa, Rock Falls, Streator and Sterling Newman, for the 2025 Princeton Invitational girls wrestling tournament.

Entries will be seeded on Thursday night by record, accomplishments, and IHSA tournament. All other wrestlers will be placed in a blind draw and will wrestle into the eight possible seeds. There will be a true wrestleback for third place.

There will be 14 divisions with weight classes at 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190 and 235.

Other competing teams will be Alleman, Byron, Chillicothe IVC, Dunlap, East Moline UT, Farmington, Freeport, Galena, Geneseo, Genoa-Kingston, Hampshire, Illini West, Kewanee, Limestone, Mahomet-Seymour, Metamora, Minooka, Moline, Morton, Mt. Zion, Normal West, Olympia, Oregon, ROWVA, Rock Island, Sherrard, Tolono Unity, Vandalia and Washington.

Wrestling begins at 9 a.m.