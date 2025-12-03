Princeton boys, girls double up at Seneca: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Boys basketball

Princeton 60, Seneca 58: The Tigers trailed 43-39 after three quarters, but outscored the Irish by six in the fourth quarter to take the road victory.

Freshman Julian Mucha paced four Tigers in double figures with 18 points with Jackson Mason adding 12, Jack Oester 11 and Gavin Lanham 10.

La Salle-Peru 57, Hall 34: The Cavaliers led 27-18 at the half on the way to nonconference win at Sellett Gymnasium.

Marquette 62, DePue 33: The Crusaders cruised to a Tri-County Conference win at Bader Gym.

Girls basketball

Princeton 58, Seneca 38: Keighley Davis poured in 24 points as the Tigresses cruised to nonconference win on the road.

Also for Princeton (5-0), which jumped out to a 24-9 first quarter lead, Camryn Driscoll had 14 points and Payton Brandt added 11.

St Bede 52, Yorkville Christian 32: The Bruins opened up their home season with a nonconference victory over the Mustangs.

Savannah Bray led the Bruins with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Also for the Bruins, Hannah Heiberger had 12 points, Ava Balestri had 11 points and Lili McClain added nine points.