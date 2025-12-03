Ottawa Township High School names 19 students as state scholars

The 2026-2027 Illinois State Scholars from OTHS are Kaden Araujo, Taylor Brandt, Colt Bryson, Brooklyn Byone, Teagan Cole, Lucas Conley, Mario Gerena, Malcolm Gretencord, Rylee Harsted, Joseph Liebhart, Zulee Moreland, Jonathan Neu, Luke Passwater, Mason Posey, Claira Ruiz, Grant Smithmeyer, Madilyn Soulsby, Mary Stisser and Ava Weatherford. (Photo provided by Kane Farabaugh)

Nineteen seniors from Ottawa Township High School’s Class of 2026 have been named Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, OTHS announced in a news release.

Selection is based on ACT or SAT scores and other academic criteria. Illinois State Scholars typically rank in the top 10% of their graduating class.

Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program administered by ISAC. While there is no monetary award, becoming an Illinois State Scholar is considered an outstanding academic achievement, according to the release.

The 2026-2027 Illinois State Scholars from OTHS are Kaden Araujo, Taylor Brandt, Colt Bryson, Brooklyn Byone, Teagan Cole, Lucas Conley, Mario Gerena, Malcolm Gretencord, Rylee Harsted, Joseph Liebhart, Zulee Moreland, Jonathan Neu, Luke Passwater, Mason Posey, Claira Ruiz, Grant Smithmeyer, Madilyn Soulsby, Mary Stisser and Ava Weatherford.