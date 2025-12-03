Marquette, Woodland roll to wins in boys hoops: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Marquette 62, DePue 33: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders outscored the Little Giants 37-13 in the middle two quarters in capturing the Tri-County Conference opener.

Marquette (4-0, 1-0) was led by 18 points from Luke McCullough and 10 points from Griffin Dobberstein.

Woodland 83, LaMoille 46: At LaMoille, the Warriors (2-2) exploded to a 32-8 first-quarter lead in the road win over the Lions.

Noah Decker (career-high) and Nolan Price led Woodland with 16 points each, while Jaron Follmer and Grant Wissen added 14 and 12 points respectively.

Princeton 60, Seneca 58: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish fell just short in the home game to the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Princeton 58, Seneca 38: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish trailed 25-11 after the opening eight minutes and 33-23 at halftime in the loss.

Graysen Provance led Seneca (3-3) with 16 points, with Tessa Krull adding 10 points and Elas Douglas chipping in seven points.

Newark 41, Earlville 38: At Newark, the Norsemen’s Jade Mitchell poured in 16 points and blocked three shots in the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders.

Newark also received solid contributions from Malia Maddox (seven points, seven steals), Zadie Bleuer (six points), Maddie Smieszkal (seven rebounds), Nita Starkey (six rebounds) and Zadie Bleuer (three blocks).

Audrey Scherer 11 points and 18 rebounds for Earlville, with Bailey Miller adding nine points and 12 rebounds, and Addie Scherer seven points and 12 rebounds.

Dwight 54, Somonauk/Leland 41: At Somonauk, the Bobcats led by five points at hafltime but trailed by two heading to the fourth in the loss to the Trojans.

Kiley Mason led S/L with 14 points, followed by Abby Hohmann (eight points) and Kennedy Barshinger (seven points). Leah Norris led the Bobcats with 12 rebounds.

Boys bowling

Streator 2,871, St.Bede 2,408: At the IV Super Bowl, the Bulldogs picked up the win over the host Bruins.

Streator was led by Cody Taylor’s 587 series and 224 high-game, while Tyson Kolojay posted a 563 series and 201 best game, and Bentley Missel a 503 and 225.

Rochelle 3,282, Ottawa 2,970: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference dual to the visiting Hubs.

Landry Brenbarger led Ottawa with a 591 high series and a high game of 211, while Bently Thumm added a 523 series.

Girls bowling

St. Bede 2,371, Streator 2,239: At the IV Super Bowl, the Bulldogs fell short in the dual with the Bruins.

Streator was led by Lily Michael (526 series, 191 high-game), Giselle Guadarrama (403, 149) and Jenna Onasch (370, 128).