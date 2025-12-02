Ottawa girls 3-1 after topping Serena: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Ottawa 42, Serena 28: At Serena, the Pirates improved to 3-1 with the road win over the Huskers (2-3) on Monday.

Anna Hjerpe led Serena with eight points and five rebounds, while Parker Twait added seven points and two rebounds. Alexa McNally (three rebounds), Brynley Glade (four rebounds) and Kendall Whiteaker (four rebounds each) netted four points.

Peotone 36, Streator 31: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference game to the visiting Blue Devils.

Alexis Thomas led Streator with 11 points, followed by Isabel Gutierrez (seven points) and Ava Gwaltney (six points).

Illinois Valley Central 72, Fieldcrest 53: At Chillicothe, the Knights trailed 26-12 after one quarter, 39-29 at halftime and 54-37 heading to the fourth in the loss to the Grey Ghosts.

Fieldcrest (4-3) was led in scoring by Macy Gochanour with 23 points, TeriLynn Timmerman with 17 and Pru Mangan with seven.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 34, Calvary Christian 19: At Normal, the Falcons outscored the Knights 19-7 in the second half to earn the win.

FCW (3-3) was led by 15 points from Emma Palaschak and 13 more from Kora Edens.

Boys bowling

Mendota 3,340, Streator 2,757: At Mendota, the Bulldogs dropped the dual to the host Trojans.

Streator was led by Cody Taylor’s 539 series (232 high-game), while Tyson Kolojay posted a 489 (185).