Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Logan, Bureau Valley to play for sectional titles

Bureau Valley vs. Logan logo

Bureau Valley vs. Logan logo (Provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

The Princeton Logan and Bureau Valley 7th grade girls basketball teams will play for IESA sectional championships on Wednesday night with state tournament berths on the line.

The Lions (16-3) will face Lisle (15-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Class 3A Morris Saratoga Sectional. The Logan-Lisle winner advances to the IESA 2A State Tournament at Auburn High School on Saturday.

Logan defeated Mendota Northbrook 36-18 to win its own regional championship.

The Storm (22-1) will meet Seneca (17-1) for the Fieldcrest Sectional championship at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Wenona. Their winner advances to the IESA 2A State Tournament at Riverton High School on Saturday.

The Storm dispatched Roanoke-Benson 33-6 to capture the IESA 2A Spring Valley regional title.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL