Princeton brings back pair of state qualifiers: 2025-26 BCR Wrestling Preview

Princeton

Coach: Steve Amy (18th season)

Top returning wrestlers: Boys - Eli Berlin, sr,, 190; Kane Dauber, so., 138; Casey Etheridge, sr., 165; Augustus Swanson, sr., 120. Girls - Izzy Gibson, sr.

Key newcomers: Chase Castner, jr. 144; Eli Ozburn, fr., 132

Worth noting: Etheridge (48-6), the reigning BCR Wrestler of the Year, and Dauber (50-5), are both returning state medalists, placing fourth and fifth, respectively. Swanson is a three-time state qualifier and medalist in 2024. They all have their sights set on a return trip to Champaign with Berlin (9-11), a 2024 sectional qualifier who was hurt for much of last season, prime to join them. “Any time you return three state placers it is going to be very exciting,” Amy said. ... Also returning for the Tigers are sophomores Brady Peach (106), Jacob Paull (113, 16-18), a sectional qualifier, Isaac Hufnagel (113), Allister Swanson (120), Brayden Bickett (132, 24-20 last year), Corbin Brown (132, 19-19) and Joel Odell (144), juniors Daelen Brzezinski (175), Jaydon Cooke (126, 15-7) and Landon Kendall (175) and senior Rhett Pearson (215). Castner joins the program for the first time. ... “Like every year our goal is to win the regional and give ourselves a shot at getting to team state. We have quite a few individuals that either have the expectations of competing at the state tournament or being on the top of the state podium at the end of the season,” Amy said. “We just have to keep getting better every day. We have a very young and talented group with a lot of experience. We have a young group that have all been wrestling for quite awhile so it will be interesting to see how they progress throughout the season.” ... On the girls side, Gibson (15-6) is a returning sectional qualifier, having been injured until the end of December last year. She qualified for state as a sophomore. Other returning wrestlers are juniors Rylee Backes (105/6-8), Abby Harris (115/6-6) and Jadeyn Klingenberg (130/12-6) with freshman Avalena Wunderlich (190) joining the program.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge wraps up his opponent during the IHSA Class 1A state tournament last season in Champaign. He placed fourth, named as the BCR Wrestler of the Year. (John Morris)

St. Bede

Coach: Sam Allen (9th season)

Top returning wrestlers: Max Moreno, so., 132; Mike Benge, so., 126; Jameson Daley, so., 106; William Sramek, sr., 215; Weston Heersink, sr.

Worth noting: The Bruins have a young roster of 20 wrestlers with just six upperclassmen. Benge and Moreno both won 30 or more matches last season and were sectional qualifiers. Benge was a regional champion as a freshman. “I have a few future studs in Moreno and Benge,” Allen said. “I’m hoping to see a few sophomores from last season step up and have a good go this year as well.” Allen also is looking for good things from Sramek (19-1 in 2024-25) and Heersink. “I have two seniors who have a good chance at turning some heads with Sramek and Heersink,” Allen said. “Vast improvements were made in the offseason with weight training and wrestling like we’ve never seen before at St. Bede.” Allen said the future is bright for a group with six freshmen, eight sophomores and three juniors. “No matter how it turns out record-wise, I think these young Bruins have a lot to look forward to in the coming years,” he said.

Putnam County-Hall

Coach: Jerry Kriewald (13th season)

Top returning wrestlers: Boys - Keaton Finley, 144; Shane Scribner, 175; Alex Tucker, 190; Justyn Doden, 215. Girls - Annamae Smith, 110; Abigail Lindus, 115; Ella Irwin, 170.

Top newcomers: Alex Cooper, 132; Austin Dolder, 138; Chase Mecagni, 150; Dylan Conlin, 157; Jonathyn Jervis, 165; Hunter Buettner, 285. Girls - Zandra Lindus, 105; Bailey Terzick, 190.

Worth noting: Kriewald, who helped start the wrestling program at Putnam County, returns for his second stint leading the Panthers. He’s spent the last four years as an assistant coach at the University of Dubuque, his alma mater. The co-op coach for Hall is Brandon Dijong, who returns for his second season, while PC also has volunteer assistant Jesus Sanchez, who is an All-American from the University of Dubuque. For the PC boys, Tucker is a returning sectional qualifier and team captain. Irwin leads the girls as a two-time sectional qualifier and team captain. Lindus also is a returning sectional qualifier. “I’m just getting to know everyone and it’s very enjoyable,” Kriewald said. “There are a lot of different skill levels, but they’re all coming together as a team. I’m excited to see how everyone progresses.”