Princeton volleyball holds awards night

The Princeton Tigresses volleyball team held its awards night on Sunday.
The Tigresses won their first regional championship in four years, finishing second in the Three Rivers East. The PHS freshmen and sophomore teams both won Three Rivers East championships.
Varsity award winners were: Hustle/Attitude - Ava Kyle; Leadership - Makayla Hecht; Most Improved - Maegan Du Preez; Most Valuable Offense - Caroline Keutzer; Most Valuable Defense - Camryn Driscoll; Sportsmanship - Kathy Maciczak.
Sophomore award winners were: Hustle/Attitude - Jocelyn Strouss; Leadership: Payten Harden; Most Improved - Marissa Storm; Most Valuable Offense - Payton Brandt; Most Valuable Defense - Payten Harden; Sportsmanship - Jameson Morse.
Freshmen award winners were: Hustle/Attitude - Ellie Longeville; Leadership - Lenora Hopkins; Most Improved -Karter Transou; Most Valuable Offense - Allison Cihocki; Most Valuable Defense - Collyns Etheridge; Sportsmanship - Kiley Johnston.