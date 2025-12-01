Princeton volleyball holds awards night

Varsity award winners for the 2025 volleyball season at Princeton High School include (from left) Kathy Maciczak, Camryn Driscoll, Caroline Keutzer, Maykayla Hecht and Ava Kyle. (Photo provided)

The Princeton Tigresses volleyball team held its awards night on Sunday.

The Tigresses won their first regional championship in four years, finishing second in the Three Rivers East. The PHS freshmen and sophomore teams both won Three Rivers East championships.

Varsity award winners were: Hustle/Attitude - Ava Kyle; Leadership - Makayla Hecht; Most Improved - Maegan Du Preez; Most Valuable Offense - Caroline Keutzer; Most Valuable Defense - Camryn Driscoll; Sportsmanship - Kathy Maciczak.

Sophomore award winners were: Hustle/Attitude - Jocelyn Strouss; Leadership: Payten Harden; Most Improved - Marissa Storm; Most Valuable Offense - Payton Brandt; Most Valuable Defense - Payten Harden; Sportsmanship - Jameson Morse.

Sophomore award winners for the 2025 volleyball season at Princeton High School are (from left) Marissa Storm, Jameson Morse, Payten Harden, Payton Brandt and Jocelyn Strouss. (Photo provided)

Freshmen award winners were: Hustle/Attitude - Ellie Longeville; Leadership - Lenora Hopkins; Most Improved -Karter Transou; Most Valuable Offense - Allison Cihocki; Most Valuable Defense - Collyns Etheridge; Sportsmanship - Kiley Johnston.

Sophomore award winners for the 2025 volleyball season at Princeton High School are (from left) Marissa Storm, Jameson Morse, Payten Harden, Payton Brandt and Jocelyn Strouss. (Photo provided)