Ladd plans “There’s Snow Place Like Ladd” Christmas walk Dec. 13

The Village of Ladd will host its annual Christmas Walk from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, featuring activities throughout downtown. (Scott Anderson)

The event will include music, children’s crafts and activities at various businesses, plus visits with Santa at the American Legion. Children can collect stamps from businesses for a chance to win prizes.

Activities include horse-drawn carriage rides sponsored by North Central Bank and Dr. Phil’s Small Engine Repair, performances by the Elm City Bell ringers, balloon twisters, face painters and photo opportunities.

Trolley rides sponsored by Rips will transport visitors through the Christmas walk. At War Memorial Park, families can visit the petting zoo sponsored by Barnhart Crane and enjoy mini train rides sponsored by Ladd Elevator. Players Club will roast s’mores across the street.

A vendor show will run from noon to 5 p.m. at Ladd Grade School, featuring more than 40 vendors selling handmade items, direct sales products and baked goods. Hot food will be available for purchase. Children can write letters to Santa for the North Pole mailbox or Christmas cards for nursing home residents.

The lighted Snowman Parade begins at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting of the village Christmas tree at War Memorial Park at 5:45 p.m. Drawings for 50/50, children’s prizes and other raffles will follow the tree lighting.

For more information, call 815-894-2092, 815-894-2440 or email info@villageofladd.com.