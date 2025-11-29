Streator’s Leading Ladies plan holiday activities, bell ringing

Streator’s Leading Ladies held its monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 20, at Chipper’s restaurant. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

President Jill Newbold conducted the meeting with nine members in attendance: Dodi Callister, Jill Newbold, Merianne Morris, Jessica Stayton, Shirley Gipson, Dianne O’Hern, Donna Stone, Janna Rice and Carolyn Erler.

The group received correspondence from Safe Journey thanking them for a $100 donation.

Members will ring bells Dec. 3 at Kroger and write cards for veterans at area facilities, including the LaSalle Veterans Home, Parker, Arc, Evergreen, Hollybrook and Liberty Village.

For December, members will collect items for Guardian Angel.

The group finalized plans for a Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bruce Township, where they will sell large Kringles. Proceeds will support their scholarship fund.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, at Chipper’s. Members will exchange lottery tickets.