Newark wins pair at Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off: The Times Friday roundup

Boys basketball

Newark 71, Somonauk 44; Newark 78, Peoria Notre Dame JV 31: At Serena’s Husker Hardwood Tip-Off on Friday, the Norsemen improved to 2-2 with a pair of victories.

Against Somonauk, Cody Kulbartz dominated to the tune of an 18-point, 18-rebound, four-block double-double. Jimmy Kath scored 20 points and added five assists; Austin Reibeil tallied 12 points; Kellen Westerfield finished with 11 points and Reggie Chapman posted five points and eight assists.

Versus the PND JV, leaders included Kulbartz (20 points, 15 rebounds), Chapman (13 points, 16 assists) and Nolan Anderson (11 points).

Hall 67, Seneca 45: At Serena’s Husker Hardwood Tip-Off, the Fighting Irish found themselves behind by double digits by the close of the first quarter of an eventual defeat in a de facto pool title game.

Brady Sheedy scored 11 points, Miles LeRoy put in 10 and James Zydron scored seven to pace Seneca (2-1).

Peoria Notre Dame JV 65, Earlville 34: At Serena’s Husker Hardwood Tip-Off, the Red Raiders suffered the loss.

Dixon 64, Sandwich 53: At Sycamore’s Strombom Tournament, the Indians received a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double from EJ Treptow along with 18 points from Nick Michalek.

Oak Forest 52, Streator 38: In the first of two games for the Bulldogs at Ottawa’s Dean Riley “Shootin’ the Rock” Tournament, the Bulldogs held a one-point halftime lead but were outscored by 15 over the course of the second half.