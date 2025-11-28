Putnam County Library to screen Apollo 8 documentary

The Putnam County Public Library District will host a free screening of “First to the Moon: The Journey of Apollo 8” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, at the Granville Branch.

The documentary follows the groundbreaking 1968 Apollo 8 mission, the first crewed spacecraft to orbit the moon and return safely to Earth. The film uses rare archival footage from NASA, the National Archives and personal astronaut collections to tell the story of humanity’s first journey beyond Earth’s orbit.

The documentary highlights the courage and precision required for the historic voyage and features the capture of “Earthrise” by astronaut Bill Anders. The unexpected photograph transformed perspectives of Earth and remains one of the most influential images ever taken.

The 120-minute film is rated TV-MA and is made possible through Kanopy. The screening is free and open to the public.

The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St. For more information, call 815-339-2038.