Princeton groups plan warming center for unhoused population

Local leaders, faith communities and social agencies are establishing a warming center to provide overnight shelter for the unhoused during cold-weather months, beginning in late December, the Evangelical Covenant Church of Princeton announced in a news release.

The Arukah Institute of Healing has provided space for the center at 1916 N. Main St. in Princeton, but organizers need community volunteers for overnight staff positions, the news release said.

Volunteer training sessions are scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, at the Arukah Institute. All volunteers must attend one session.

According to the news release, training will cover de-escalation techniques, communication skills, substance use and mental health issues, Narcan administration and warming center policies and procedures. New volunteers must apply to work at the center.

To sign up for training, visit quco.de/bgSM3z or contact organizers if neither date works.

For more information, call 815-479-3349 or email warming.center@arukahinstitute.org.