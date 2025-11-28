IVCC board honors tennis team, approves $75,000 nursing grant

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees recognized the women’s tennis team on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and approved a $75,000 grant for nursing program improvements. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees recognized the women’s tennis team on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and approved a $75,000 grant for nursing program improvements.

The 10-member tennis team earned a berth at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament in South Carolina in 2026 after completing an undefeated regional season. The team includes Makenzie Eichelkraut, Ellie Taylor, Mina James, Joyce Walkling, Phoebe Shetterly, Raleigh Leininger, Izzy Pecchio, Grace Pecchio, Eva Cervantes and Alex Mahan. Julie Milota, an IVCC alumna, coaches the team.

The board approved the Illinois Board of Higher Education grant to furnish nursing labs and update simulation labs for the associate degree nursing program.

President Tracy Morris reported that spring enrollment appears to be rising based on early numbers. The trend reflects statewide increases in community college fall enrollment.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a tentative 2025 tax levy totaling $16.5 million, rising to $18.1 million with bonds. The levy decreases from 2024 and will not change the college tax rate or increase taxes for the average $100,000 home.

• Approved $1.5 million in Protection, Health and Safety projects including Academic Support Center renovations, Community Technology Center lighting replacement and Information Technology Department relocation.

• Authorized purchase of 40 desktop computers for the new Assessment Center.

• Accepted the retirement of history instructor Jeffrey Spanbauer and approved hiring Allison Schweickert-Smith as financial aid and veterans benefits advisor and Elizabeth Bulthuis as administrative assistant for East Campus and Truck Driver Training.