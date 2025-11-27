Streator music organization welcomes new board members

Poco a Poco in Streator recently welcomed three new board members to its board of directors for 2025-2026.

The new board members include Jenilyn Roether, Jack Thiry, and Daniel Tripp.

Roether is an Illinois Valley Community College adult and youth choirs choral director and private voice instructor. She performs with the Canterbury Singers and Cor Cantiamo ensemble. Roether also teaches music at Music Suite 408.

Thiry is a two-time Poco a Poco Young Artist Alum. He received a Voices in Harmony scholarship from Ottawa residents Don and Elaine Farmer. Thiry currently works as an inventory specialist at SABIC Innovative Plastics.

Tripp works as an associate principal for McLean County Unit 5 schools. He also serves as a Vineyard Church worship leader and is a1 4-year veteran band director.

Poco a Poco is led by founder-executive director and professional mezzo-soprano singer Kate Tombaugh. The board of directors also includes president Kevin Mangan, vice president Michele Piel, treasurer Marty Payne, secretary Barb Ehling, and board members Matthew Tombaugh and Terri McTaggart.