Come hear (and see) ‘A Christmas Carol’ broadcast

They're bringing back the audience participation version of “A Christmas Carol.” Jeff Sudakov (left) and Dave Roden (right) plan four "radio" performances this holiday season of the Dickens classic. (Kyle Russell)

You’ve seen one of the film adaptations of “A Christmas Carol” – maybe you watch one every year – why not make the traveling radio show a Yuletide tradition, too?

Improv specialists Dave Roden and Jeff Sudakov are bringing back their adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic to three venues starting Thanksgiving weekend.

Roden and Sudakov enjoyed success last year staging “A Christmas Carol: Ghosts of Christmas” as a radio show performed by Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre. Their characters, Nigel and Willie, narrate and voice the holiday staple as if for a pre-TV radio broadcast in 1950s London.

Now, the radio show is back. Sudakov said performances are lined up for Princeton, Henry and La Salle this holiday season.

“Our long-term plan is to be able to have three or four different scripts and to make our show self-contained and mobile,” Sudakov explained. “We want to be able to take it anywhere and be ready within three or four days of arrival.”

The first show is Sunday, Nov. 30 at 450 inc. on Main Street in Princeton. Doors open at 2 p.m. Mindful of the dodgy forecast, the players added a second performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

Then, the show travels to Henry. A performance is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at the Methodist Church. This will be a fundraiser for River Valley Players as well as a charity drive for the host church.

The traveling show concludes with a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at Stage 212 in La Salle.

The show’s evolution dates back to the novel coronavirus pandemic. During COVID-19 restrictions, Roden and Sudakov satisfied their artistic longings by staging radio shows via Zoom.

Once pandemic restrictions were lifted, they tried the radio format in live settings, leading to a faux broadcast of the Sherlock Holmes classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles” in 2023.

The Christmas program was an even bigger hit, thanks in part to the audience participation, which not only is permitted but encouraged.

“We can’t have the oohs and the applause and the cheers on our own. Your voices bring so much,” Roden said. “You have the opportunity to be able to participate and bring that energy to the show.”

While the on-air reading is faithful to Dickens, Roden and Sudakov continually tinker with the off-air byplay. Sudakov encouraged past audiences to return and experience the divergent repartee – “We’re always playing with the script” – and to enjoy new sound effects.

Advance tickets are available online. For the respective links to the three venues, visit “Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre” on Facebook.

Venue 450, Inc. 450 S. Main St., Princeton

Show times: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

https://shorturl.at/pgozJ (https://shorturl.at/pgozJ)

River Valley Players, Henry United Methodist Church, 225 Lincoln St.

Show time: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14

Call 309-238-7878

Stage 212, 700 1st St. LaSalle, IL

Show time: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21

https://www.stage212.org/special-events