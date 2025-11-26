Shaw Local

Ottawa nonprofit serves 41 Thanksgiving meals to community

A Servant’s Heart receives turkey donation from Plainfield nurse

(From left) Ellie Wilkins, Conor Obodzinski, Addy Wilkins, Lucy Obodzinski, and Reese Harkins helped serve the meal on Tuesday. (Maribeth Wilson)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A Servant’s Heart, an Ottawa nonprofit organization, hosted its annual Thanksgiving lunch on Tuesday to feed the community.

Volunteers served 41 meals of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and more holiday favorites, including carryouts.

Jen Wilkins, a nurse from the Edward Hospital Emergency Room in Plainfield, donated the turkeys for the meal, and Hugo’s Frog Bar and Fish House in Naperville, along with its General Manager Ryan Spulak, donated eight Thanksgiving meals to families.

A Servant’s Heart serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The organization needs nonperishable items for the micro pantry, along with butter and produce to prepare meals.

Those wishing to help can drop off donations at 610 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

