Miller Group Charitable Trust donations $10,000 to Stage 212

Joyce McCullough (center), adviser to Miller Group Charitable Trust, presents a $10,000 donation to Stage 212 fundraising chairman Natalie Smigel (left) and Mary Mauck (right), renovation chairman. (Tom Collins)

The improvements to its La Salle theater have been a hit, but Stage 212 is seeking additional help to meet its fundraising goal.

The La Salle theater company issued a big thank you recently when Miller Group Charitable Trust donated $10,000 toward Stage 212’s ongoing fundraiser. That donation puts the theater within 80% of its goal.

But fundraising chairman Natalie Smigel urged longtime supporters to consider Stage 212 during the holiday season of giving.

“We’re grateful for all our support,” Smigel said, “but we depleted our savings to overhaul the auditorium and we need the public’s help to ensure future productions and building maintenance.”

As previously reported, Stage 212 completed an extensive rehabilitation of the La Salle theater. New seats were installed, the acoustics were improved and HVAC issues were fixed.

It wasn’t cheap, however. Even with the donation from Miller Group Charitable Trust, Stage 212 remains about $30,000 short of its goal.

Stage 212 hopes to defray the shortfall with its “Joy to the World” fundraiser program running Dec. 5-7.