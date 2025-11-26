Emma Palaschak pours in 34 as FCW wins in Peoria: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball

FCW 60, Peoria Christian 34: At Peoria, visiting Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland picked up the nonconference road win led by a 34-point explosion from Emma Palaschak, who scored 19 in the opening quarter including five 3-pointers.

Kora Edens added 11 points and Jaylei Leininger seven for the Falcons.

Fieldcrest 52, Roanoke-Benson 41: At Roanoke, the visiting Knights (4-2) led throughout the nonconference victory.

Macy Gochanour scored 15 points, TeriLynn Timmerman put in 13, and Pru Mangan added 11 points for the victors.

Somonauk/Leland 41, Putnam Co. 10: At Granville, the visiting Bobcats had almost as many players score (nine) as the host Panthers put up points (10).

Kiley Mason with 10 points and seven rebounds, Ella Roberts with nine points, and the trio of Leah Norris, Ashley McCoy and Macey Kinney with a combined 15 points and nine steals led the Somonauk/Leland attack.

Amboy 39, Serena 31: At Amboy, the visiting Huskers (2-3) took a nonconference loss in a showdown of traditionally strong small-school progams.

Brynley Glade (three assists) and Parker Twait scored eight points apiece for Serena. Anna Hjerpe (four assists) added six points, with Finley Jobst scoring five points.

Rochelle 59, Marquette 53: At Rochelle, the visiting Crusaders were dealt the nonconference defeat.

Madison Kozlowski scored 12 points, Kinley Rick put in 14 points and four assists, and Kaitlyn Davis rang up 22 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for Marquette.

Henry-Sen. 39, Earlville 32: At Henry, the visiting Red Raiders (2-1) suffered their first loss of the young season despite a nine-point, six-rebound outing by Audrey Scherer, five points and as many rebounds from Bailey Miller, and five points and four assists courtesy of Jacey Helgesen.

St. Bede 50, Seneca 47: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (3-2 overall, 0-1 Tri-County) lost their conference opener in a game that was close throughout.

Graysen Provance scored over half of Seneca’s points with 24. Kyle Rowley added six points.

Boys basketball

Leland 72, LaMoille 49: At the Ashton-Franklin Center Turkey Tournament, the Panthers overwhelmed LaMoille to earn a place in Wednesday’s championship game.

Gunnar Swenson and Hayden Spoonmore each poured in 21 points to lead Leland (2-0), with Declan Brennan adding 18.

St. Bede 64, Flanagan-Cornell 33: At the Route 17 Classic’s Woodland Pool, the Falcons fell to 0-2 on the young season with the loss to the 2-0 Bedans.

Ridgeview 48, Woodland 40: At the Route 17 Classic’s Woodland Pool, the host Warriors battled back close late but ultimately fell to 0-2 ahead of Wednesday’s rivalry matchup with Flanagan-Cornell.

Tri-Valley 72, Dwight 29: In the Dwight Pool of the Route 17 Classic, the host Trojans were dealt the lopsided defeat.

Boys bowling

Ottawa 2,932, Kaneland 2,335: In Interstate 8 Conference competition, the Pirates notched the convincing win led by Bently Thumm’s 549 series (230 high game) and Landry Brenbarger’s 544.

Streator 2,747, St. Bede 2,546: At the Streator Elks, the host Bowlin’ Bulldogs secured the victory.