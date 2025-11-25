Shaw Local

Streator library plans week of programs Dec. 1-6

Activities include TikTok class, robotics, Native American media presentation

The dome and mural restoration project at the Streator Public Library is two thirds of the way complete. Mural restoration is ongoing.

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Sunday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 6. (Derek Barichello)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Sunday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 6.

Activities running all week include a star-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required.

Sunday programs:

  • Make It: TikTok for teens from 5 to 6 p.m., teaching safe, creative video techniques.

Monday programs:

  • Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Stars Storytime for young children from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday programs:

  • Game Time for teens from 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Patio Pots workshop with Darcy Mollo from 5 to 6 p.m. (registration required; bring flower snips)
  • Murder Mystery Meetup for teens and adults from 6 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday programs:

  • Mother Goose Club for toddlers from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Robotics Engineers for children 8 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Evening Acrylic painting for ages 10 and older from 6 to 7 p.m.

Thursday programs:

  • Bluey Playtime for children from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., featuring books, coloring and videos.

Friday programs:

  • “No One Ever Sees Indians: Native Americans in Media” presentation by filmmaker Ernest M. Whiteman III from 3 to 4 p.m.

All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.

