Streator library plans week of programs Dec. 1-6

The Streator Public Library will host a variety of programs from Sunday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 6.
Activities running all week include a star-themed scavenger hunt and Lego Club for children, with parental supervision required.
Sunday programs:
- Make It: TikTok for teens from 5 to 6 p.m., teaching safe, creative video techniques.
Monday programs:
- Afternoon Watercolor for ages 10 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Stars Storytime for young children from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday programs:
- Game Time for teens from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Patio Pots workshop with Darcy Mollo from 5 to 6 p.m. (registration required; bring flower snips)
- Murder Mystery Meetup for teens and adults from 6 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday programs:
- Mother Goose Club for toddlers from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Robotics Engineers for children 8 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Evening Acrylic painting for ages 10 and older from 6 to 7 p.m.
Thursday programs:
- Bluey Playtime for children from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., featuring books, coloring and videos.
Friday programs:
- “No One Ever Sees Indians: Native Americans in Media” presentation by filmmaker Ernest M. Whiteman III from 3 to 4 p.m.
All programs are free. For more information, contact the Streator Public Library.