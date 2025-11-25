Streator board approves levy increase, tax rate expected to fall

Members of the Streator High School Board discuss the district’s proposed tax levy during their meeting on Monday, Nov. 24 at Streator High School. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator High School Board voted at its meeting on Monday night to approve a tax levy request that increases the overall levy by 7.92% while lowering the district’s tax rate.

Superintendent Scott Cameron said the levy increase helps the district keep stable reserves as property values and state and federal funding change.

“We’re only looking to maintain our reserves. We’re not trying to raise taxes; this is about keeping the district financially stable,” Cameron said, adding that the extra funds prepare the district for potential “dark days” if funding drops unexpectedly.

On a $100,000 home, the property tax rate dropping from $2.96 to $2.83 per $100 of assessed value would lower annual taxes on the school board portion of the homeowner’s tax bill from $2,960 to $2,830.

Cameron noted that a levy increase does not automatically raise resident tax bills. The levy is the total amount the district requests, while the tax rate is that amount divided across all taxable property.

If the community’s overall property values rise, the rate can fall even as the levy increases.

Board President Earl Woeltje said the distinction is often misunderstood by the public.

“People see a levy percentage and think their taxes are going up, but this plan actually lowers the tax rate,” Woeltje said.

The board is expected to finalize the levy in December.