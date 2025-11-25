Serena, Seneca, Leland boys open hoops season with wins: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Serena 71, Earlville 12: At the Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament in Serena, the Huskers rolled to the season-opening win over the Red Raiders.

Serena was led by 16 points each from Payton Twait and Cash Raikes. Ethan Stark added nine points, six rebounds and six steals, while Carter Meyer chipped in seven points.

Seneca 63, Somonauk 55: At the Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off Tournament in Serena, the Fighting Irish trailed the Bobcats by three at the half but used a 21-12 third quarter advantage to take the lead for good.

Seneca had four players in double figures, led by a game-high 18 points from Brady Sheedy, and followed by 12 points from Zeb Maxwell and 11 points apiece from Jesus Govea and Brayden Simek.

Landin Stillwell’s 15 points and Kaden Geers-Clason’s 14 points led Somonauk.

St. Bede 63, Woodland 51: At the Route 17 Classic at in rural Streator, the Bruins outscored the host Warriors 19-8 in the final eight minutes to earn the win.

Woodland was led by 21 points, including five 3-pointers, by Nolan Price. Nate Berry added 10 points for the Warriors, with Noah Decker and Jaron Follmer chipping in eight points each.

Ridgeview 70, Flanagan-Cornell 51: At the Route 17 Classic at Woodland School, the Falcons dropped their season opener to the Mustangs.

Dwight 70, Grant Park 28: At the Route 17 Classic at Dwight, the host Trojans rolled to the season-opening victory over the Dragons.

Leland 74, West Carroll 70: At the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament in Ashton, the Panthers opened the season with the victory over the Thunder.

Gunnar Swenson led Leland with 25 points, while Declan Brennan added 16 points.

Kaneland 72, Sandwich 14: At Sandwich, the Indians (0-1) fell behind 26-3 after the opening quarter in the season-opening loss to the Knights.

Sandwich was led by Nick Michalek’s seven points.

Girls basketball

Roanoke-Benson 58, Marquette 34: At Roanoke, the Crusaders dropped the Tri-County Conference game to the Rockets.

Kaitlyn Davis (eight rebounds) and Kinley Rick (six rebounds) led Marquette (1-4, 0-1) with 15 points each.

Morris 47, Streator 23: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs (0-5) fell in their home opener.

Pontiac 39, Fieldcrest 33: At Minonk, Pru Mangan had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Knights in the loss to the Indians.

TeriLynn Timmerman had nine points and five steals for Fieldcrest (3-2), while Macy Gochanour contributed seven points and six rebounds.

Boys bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,170, Streator 2,658: At the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, the Bulldogs dropped the dual to the host Cavaliers.