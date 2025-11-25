La Salle-Peru uses key third-quarter spurt to top Streator at Dean Riley

L-P's Marion Persich cuts inside the lane to score over Streator's Christian Bruton during the Dean Riley Shootin' The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday Nov. 24, 2025 in Kingman Gymnasium at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru and Streator boys basketball teams battled neck and neck through the opening half and first seven minutes of the third quarter in Monday’s pool play game at the Dean Riley Shootin’ The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament in Kingman Gymnasium in Ottawa.

It was the final minute of the third when the Cavaliers took control.

Trailing by a point, L-P converted three straight Bulldogs’ turnovers into points, then opened the fourth period with a hoop to grab the momentum for good in a 56-44 triumph.

La Salle-Peru’s 6-foot-4 sophomore Marion Persich had a game-best 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocked shots to lead the way. Senior Braylin Bond added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, while junior John Sowers had eight points, and senior Jameson Hill and freshman Gavin Stokes (five rebounds) seven points each. The Cavaliers made 24 of 50 (48%) of their shots and turned the ball over only nine times.

Streator's Brennen Stillwell eyes the hoop as L-P's Erick Sotelo defends during the Dean Riley Shootin' The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday Nov. 24, 2025 in Kingman Gymnasium at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

“I thought offensively we played OK. We moved the ball pretty well, but we were a little stagnant and not quite as fluid as I thought we would be,” La Salle-Peru coach John Senica said. “That said, it’s the first game of the season, and for a lot these guys a first time playing in a varsity game. I feel the key was that our defense really created some offense for us in the second half.

“It was just nice to get out here after two weeks of beating up on each other in practice and to get a little sense of the team we can be. This was a team effort all the way around. Obviously, we have tons of stuff to work on and get better at, but for a first time out I didn’t think we played too bad.”

Streator, which shot 16 of 47 (34%), held a slim 33-32 advantage in rebounds and committed 13 miscues, was led by junior Brennan Stillwell’s 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Senior LA Moton added nine points and three assists, with sophomore Christian Bruton chipping in six points and four rebounds.

The teams were tied at 15-all after one quarter, and Streator held a 25-23 lead at the intermission.

L-P's Gavin Stokes shoots a 3-point shot over Streator's Christian Bruton during the Dean Riley Shootin' The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday Nov. 24, 2025 in Kingman Gymnasium at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

“As a coach you go into every season with many unknowns,’ Streator coach Beau Doty said. ”That was a little bit of the case this season with not having any returning starters back and just a few guys who saw some minutes last season off the bench. They hit us with that spurt at the end of the third and we just couldn’t get all the way back.

“The one thing I did know is that we would defend. I thought we guarded a very tall team La Salle-Peru very well in the first half, made things tough on them. When a team has a guy like Persich, he makes it tough because of his strength and ability around the rim, plus his ability to take a rebound coast to coast.

“Many games swing on turnovers and rebounding. The first half we outrebounded them 19-10 and they outrebounded us by eight in the second half. The final 12 minutes of the game they just killed us in the paint. These kids showed they have a lot of heart, and despite the loss tonight I think we’re going to be just fine.”

Both sides will be back on the floor on Friday with a pair of games. Streator plays Oak Forest at 11:30 a.m. and Plano at 4 p.m. L-P takes on Plano at 1 p.m. and Oak Forest at 5:30 p.m.