Coroner IDs remains found in July in Princeton

DNA analysis has identified decomposed remains found on July 11 in Princeton, Bureau County Coroner Kurt Workman said in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

A Princeton man has been identified as the person found dead on July 11 in Princeton, Bureau County Coroner Kurt Workman said in a news release.

Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services confirmed the remains as Austin J. Rossler, 27, in a laboratory report received Friday, Nov. 21, Workman said.

A forensic autopsy completed in July could not determine the cause of death because of severe decomposition. The autopsy found no signs of trauma, Workman said in the Monday news release.

Workman thanked the Princeton Police Department, Princeton Fire Department and Illinois State Police for their assistance in the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Austin’s family and friends,” he said.