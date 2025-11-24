Princeton DAR Chapter learns about I-80 flag display history

The Princeton-Illinois chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted Rodney Johnson of “Flags of Freedom” at their Nov. 1 meeting. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

The Princeton-Illinois chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted Rodney Johnson of “Flags of Freedom” at their Nov. 1 meeting.

Johnson, accompanied by his wife, Terry Johnson of Quilts of Valor of Illinois Valley, spoke about the four 30-by-60-foot flags that fly at each corner of Exit 56 on Interstate 80.

The flags fly on 153-foot poles as a tribute to honor past, present and future armed forces members and veterans. The flags have flown since Sept. 10, 2005, and earned Princeton the “Governor’s Hometown” award.

The chapter also hosted its annual coffee and donuts event at the VFW/American Legion on Nov. 11, following a ceremony at Veterans Park despite cold and windy conditions.

DAR membership is open to any woman over 18 with direct lineage to a male or female patriot of the American Revolution. For more information, visit dar.org.