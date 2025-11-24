Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

L-P student council hosts free Santa’s Workshop Dec. 6

Event features crafts, games, story time and character appearances

La Salle-Peru Township High School students Stacie Albiter and Sophia Ploch dress as Elves while greeting visitors to the Santa's Workshop event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at L-P High School.

La Salle-Peru Township High School students Stacie Albiter and Sophia Ploch dress as Elves while greeting visitors to the Santa's Workshop event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Student Council will host its annual Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 6, in the student commons, L-P announced in a news release.

The free public event will feature craft projects and games for children. Guests should enter through the Sellett Gym doors.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 10:15 a.m., with Mrs. Claus presenting story time at 11:30 a.m.

Special character appearances will include Anna, Elsa and Kristoff from “Frozen,” the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and Buddy the Elf and Jovie from “Elf.”

The L-P Booster Club will sell Cavalier clothing and host a bake sale during the event.

The workshop is free and open to families with children of all ages.

La Salle CountyNewsTribunePeruLa SalleIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesEducation

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.