L-P student council hosts free Santa’s Workshop Dec. 6

La Salle-Peru Township High School students Stacie Albiter and Sophia Ploch dress as Elves while greeting visitors to the Santa's Workshop event on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Student Council will host its annual Santa’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 6, in the student commons, L-P announced in a news release.

The free public event will feature craft projects and games for children. Guests should enter through the Sellett Gym doors.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 10:15 a.m., with Mrs. Claus presenting story time at 11:30 a.m.

Special character appearances will include Anna, Elsa and Kristoff from “Frozen,” the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and Buddy the Elf and Jovie from “Elf.”

The L-P Booster Club will sell Cavalier clothing and host a bake sale during the event.

The workshop is free and open to families with children of all ages.