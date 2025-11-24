L-P High School names 34 students as Illinois State Scholars

La Salle-Peru Township High School Principal Ingrid Cushing announced that 34 students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the 2025-2026 school year. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

La Salle-Peru Township High School Principal Ingrid Cushing announced that 34 students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the 2025-2026 school year.

The Illinois State Scholar Program identifies graduating high school seniors with superior academic potential based on college entrance examination scores and high school achievement records.

Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program. The designation indicates exceptional potential for college success and represents an outstanding academic accomplishment.

L-P Illinois State Scholars include:

Keean Atkins, Braylin Bond, Claire Boudreau, Sophia Chiu, Drew Depenbrock, Daniel Duncan, Marisa Eggersdorfer, KJ Gallik, Dagny Greer, Nicholas Hachenberger, Jameson Hill, Isabella Kennett, Saida Khouaja, Cade Kilmartin, Christian Konczak, Coleman Lambert, Christian Limberg, Hunter Loebach, Aniya Lumpkins, Leo Maier, Alec Mandujano, Ever McCormick, Axel Mignone, Benjamin Nicholson, Michael Niemiec, Meredith Politsch, Cameron Rankin, Johnathan Ricci, Elizabeth Sawdey, Ian Shevlin, Lydia Steinbach, Manuel Tejada, Taylor Vescogni and Bolander Weitl.