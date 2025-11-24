Illinois Extension to offer air plant workshop Dec. 10 in Peru

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will offer a hands-on air plant workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., Peru.

Attendees will be able to create holiday-themed air plant ornaments. Participants can also learn about air plant basic care, including how to display, water, and keep the plants healthy. Materials will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/HolidayAirPlant

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email emhansen@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0896.