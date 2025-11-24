Christ paintings to be displayed Dec. 6 in Ottawa’s Washington Square Park

Volunteers lift to install 2 of the 16 paintings depicting the life of Christ Saturday in Ottawa’s Washington Square.The 4-foot by 7-foot paintings. The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings each year since 1992 after winning a lengthy court battle. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Ottawa Freedom Association will display 16 paintings of the life of Christ at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, in Washington Square Park, 101 E. Lafayette St., Ottawa.

A breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. at Ottawa First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Jefferson St. Carols are being performed at 9 a.m. at Jeremiah Joe’s. The association will also hold a screening of the 2024 documentary “Paintings in the Park.”

The paintings will depict the life of Jesus Christ. The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings annually in the park after winning a court battle in 1992.