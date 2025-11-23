Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Macy Gochanour’s 28 points lead Fieldcrest to third-place win: The Times Saturday Roundup

Marquette’s Kaitlyn Davis pours in 27 in loss

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour poses for a photo on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Fieldcrest High School. Gochanour is the NewsTribune's 2024-2025 girls basketball player of the year.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour (Scott Anderson)

By Brian Hoxsey

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest 48, Serena 44: In the third-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament at Seneca, Knights all-tournament selection Macy Gochanour scored 28 points in the win over the Huskers (2-2).

Fieldcrest led 8-6 after the opening quarter, while Serena held leads of 20-15 at halftime and 32-29 heading to the fourth.

Terilynn Timmerman added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Fieldcrest (3-1), which also had Pru Mangan voted to the all-tournament teams.

Serena’s Kendall Whiteaker - an all-tournament pick - led Serena with 14 points. The Huskers’ Anna Hjerpe was also named to the all-tournament team.

Normal Community JV 55, Marquette 40: In the fifth-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament at Seneca, the Crusaders dropped to 1-3 on the season despite 27 points from all-tournament selection Kaitlyn Davis.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 38, Streator 20: In the seventh-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament at Seneca, the Falcons (1-3) used 19 points from Emma Palaschak, five points and 14 rebounds from all-tournament selection Kora Edens, and 10 rebounds and five steals from Ava Price in the triumph over the Bulldogs (0-4).

Prep SportsPremiumOttawa PrepsSandwich PrepsStreator PrepsWoodland PrepsFlanagan-Cornell PrepsSeneca PrepsFieldcrest PrepsSomonauk PrepsSerena PrepsNewark PrepsLeland PrepsEarlville PrepsMyWebTimesMarquette PrepsIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.