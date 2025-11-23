Macy Gochanour’s 28 points lead Fieldcrest to third-place win: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest 48, Serena 44: In the third-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament at Seneca, Knights all-tournament selection Macy Gochanour scored 28 points in the win over the Huskers (2-2).

Fieldcrest led 8-6 after the opening quarter, while Serena held leads of 20-15 at halftime and 32-29 heading to the fourth.

Terilynn Timmerman added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Fieldcrest (3-1), which also had Pru Mangan voted to the all-tournament teams.

Serena’s Kendall Whiteaker - an all-tournament pick - led Serena with 14 points. The Huskers’ Anna Hjerpe was also named to the all-tournament team.

Normal Community JV 55, Marquette 40: In the fifth-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament at Seneca, the Crusaders dropped to 1-3 on the season despite 27 points from all-tournament selection Kaitlyn Davis.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 38, Streator 20: In the seventh-place game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament at Seneca, the Falcons (1-3) used 19 points from Emma Palaschak, five points and 14 rebounds from all-tournament selection Kora Edens, and 10 rebounds and five steals from Ava Price in the triumph over the Bulldogs (0-4).