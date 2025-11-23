Shaw Local

Leland plans Christmas in the village events Dec. 13-14

Lighted parade, vendor fair, light contest scheduled for holiday celebration

The Leland Town and Country Association named its holiday lighting contest winners for 2023.

The Leland Town and Country Association recently announced the event schedule for its upcoming Christmas in the Village event. (Photo provided by Leland Town and Country Association)

By Kate Santillan

The Leland Town and Country Association recently announced the event schedule for its upcoming Christmas in the Village event.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. The parade line-up starts at 5 p.m. behind the school. Cookie decorating and “The Singing Santa” hot chocolate will be served after the parade in the Leland United Methodist Church basement, 280 N. Locust St., Leland.

The Christmas in the Village’s vendor event is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at Leland School, N. Main St. Vendor fees will go towards the Leland Town and Country Association Leland High School Scholarship Fund

The association’s Christmas light contest voting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 23.

For more information, call 630-962-3239.

