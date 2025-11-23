L-P School Board to consider administrator suspension, separation

The La Salle-Peru Township High School District 120 Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, to potentially suspend an administrator with pay or approve a separation agreement. (Shaw Local News Network)

The La Salle-Peru Township High School District 120 Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, to discuss unnamed staff, according to an agenda released Saturday.

Central to the meeting will be a closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of a specific employee, according to the agenda.

After the closed session, the agenda says the board may approve a separation agreement or other employment action regarding an administrator, consider a possible suspension with pay of an administrative staff member, and possibly approve a separation agreement with an administrative staff member.

The meeting will be held at Thomas J. McCormack Library Media Center, 541 Chartres St. It is open to the public and includes time for public comment.