Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Riverdale tops Bureau Valley for title at BV: Friday’s BCR roundup

IVC hands Hall first loss at Princeton

Erie-Prophetstown's Laruen Punke, works her way inside the lane as Bureau Valley defenders Emily Wright and Brooke Halms, defend during the Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 at Bureau Valley High School.

Bureau Valley's Emily Wright and Brooke Helms defend Erie-Prophetstown's Laruen Punke on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 at Bureau Valley High School. The Storm played Riverdale for the championship on Friday. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Hieronymus

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverdale 71, Bureau Valley 45: The hot-shooting Rams defeated the Storm to win the championship of the 2nd Annual Bureau Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Storm got 12 points from Brynley Doty, 10 from Emily Wright and nine from Brooke Helms.

Libby Endress and Doty were named to the all-tournament team.

IVC 61, Hall 33: The Grey Ghosts handed the Red Devils their first loss to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Caroline Morris led Hall with 15 points.

The Grey Ghosts (3-0) will face the host Tigresses for Saturday’s title at 6 p.m.

The Red Devils (2-1) will face Midland for third place at 4:30 p.m.

In other games Friday at Princeton, Midland defeated Henry-Senachwine 31-18 while Stark County beat Mendota 44-22.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL