Riverdale tops Bureau Valley for title at BV: Friday’s BCR roundup

Bureau Valley's Emily Wright and Brooke Helms defend Erie-Prophetstown's Laruen Punke on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 at Bureau Valley High School. The Storm played Riverdale for the championship on Friday. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverdale 71, Bureau Valley 45: The hot-shooting Rams defeated the Storm to win the championship of the 2nd Annual Bureau Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Storm got 12 points from Brynley Doty, 10 from Emily Wright and nine from Brooke Helms.

Libby Endress and Doty were named to the all-tournament team.

IVC 61, Hall 33: The Grey Ghosts handed the Red Devils their first loss to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Caroline Morris led Hall with 15 points.

The Grey Ghosts (3-0) will face the host Tigresses for Saturday’s title at 6 p.m.

The Red Devils (2-1) will face Midland for third place at 4:30 p.m.

In other games Friday at Princeton, Midland defeated Henry-Senachwine 31-18 while Stark County beat Mendota 44-22.