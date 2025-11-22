Mendota DAR Chapter to sign veterans cards Dec. 6

Alice Giberson lights a candle for her patriot, John Harbaugh, during the memorial service. (Photo provided by Diane McCully)

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, of Mendota, met Nov. 8 at Community United Methodist Church with Regent Beverly Richardson presiding.

The chapter discussed donations to Freedom House in Princeton, which will be collected at the February meeting. Members also planned a Feb. 14 Zoom meeting with author K.M. Waldvogel to discuss her book “Spies, Soldiers, Couriers & Saboteurs: Women of the American Revolution.”

During the meeting’s educational segment, members learned that the American Spirit magazine will end its print edition with the March-April issue and move online. They also heard Native American folklore and facts about the Declaration of Independence signer Button Gwinnett, whose signature is rare because he died young in a 1777 duel.

The program featured a memorial service where members lit candles while sharing stories about their Revolutionary War ancestors.

The next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at United Presbyterian Church in Mendota. Members will sign cards for veterans and are asked to bring calendars for women at Dixon Correctional Center. A Christmas potluck will follow the meeting.

DAR membership is open to women over 18 who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot. The organization focuses on education, patriotism and historic preservation.

For more information, visit fortdurocherchapternsdar.com or dar.org, or attend the next meeting.