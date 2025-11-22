Heritage Tractor plans Christmas event Dec. 16 in Mendota

Heritage Tractor’s Mendota location will host a Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 4-7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature a visit from Santa, a coloring contest with prizes, hot chocolate and candy canes.

Guests can receive 10% off toys and apparel, excluding battery-operated riding toys, during the event.

Heritage Tractor, a local John Deere dealer, said the event is a way to celebrate the season and give back to the community.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Heritage Tractor Facebook page.