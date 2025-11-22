Five veterans receive Quilts of Valor at Ottawa ceremony. (Photo provided by SRCCF)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation hosted an Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor ceremony on Wednesday at the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center.

Five veterans received handmade quilts: Gary Graffis, Dave Knoll, Bob Kuhn and Bob Marshall, all of Ottawa, and Ronald Lee Sisco of Mendota.

The quilts were created by volunteers Terry Johnson, Sybil McGunnigal, Martha Patelli and Betty Baznik.

“Each quilt is a tangible embodiment of gratitude, meticulously handcrafted by dedicated volunteers who generously donate their time, skills, and resources,” Johnson said.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation honors service members and veterans with handmade quilts as a way to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

For more information about the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, call 815-252-2906.