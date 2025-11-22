Earlville man charged with downloading illicit video

An Earlville man faces up to 30 years in prison in connection with downloading a video containing sexual images involving a child.

Jason Mast, 42, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with a Class X felony with a six-year minimum. There is no possibility of probation.

Mast was granted the services of the public defender and given a Dec. 4 court date. He was granted pretrial release with a GPS monitor and what prosecutors termed “pretty detailed” restrictions on internet use. Mast may have no contact with anyone younger than 18.

According to newly filed court records, authorities in Kane County monitored a downloaded video and traced it to Earlville. Mast, according to court records, was interviewed by police and admitted to downloading the video.