Dwight tops host Bobcats in Humes Breakout finale: The Times Friday Roundup

Girls basketball

Dwight 59, Somonauk/Leland 42: At Somonauk on the final day of the Tim Humes Breakout, the Trojans defeated the host Bobcats to improve to 3-1 on the young season.

Leading Somonauk/Leland (2-2) were Kiley Mason with 11 points and seven steals, Ella Roberts with eight points and Leah Norris with seven points and as many rebounds.

Plano 53, Newark 21: At Somonauk on the final day of the Tim Humes Breakout, Plano’s Chloe Rowe (18 points, 10 rebounds) posted a double-double for the victorious Reapers (2-2).

Jade Mitchell scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Norsemen (0-4). Zadie Bleuer added six points.