Princeton gets their revenge on Midland, will play for title

Camryn Driscoll and the Princeton Tigresses had one thing on their mind Thursday night at Prouty Gym - revenge.

Midland beat the Tigresses in last year’s Princeton Holiday Girls Tournament and they wanted payback. The Tigresses turned the tables, defeating the Timberwolves 69-34.

“We wanted to win so bad. We wanted to redeem ourselves,” said Driscoll, the PHS senior point guard. “We said we were going to be on them the first second of the game and I felt like we never took off the gas. It was awesome.”

“We really hated to drop that one last year. So this was one I was really looking forward to,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “I think the kids played really inspired. And I didn’t know how much it meant to them, but I think they played like it meant something.”

Driscoll scored 23 points and Keighley Davis added 17 to send the Tigresses to Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m.

“It’s going to be very exciting. I think we are ready for whoever we play,” Driscoll said.

“We’re excited to play for the championship,” PHS coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “Last year was kind of unique. We got in a three-way tiebreaker. This year we’ll have a chance to go out and earn it and I think that means a lot to the girls.

Hall defeated Mendota 48-22 in the middle game Thursday and will finish out pool play Friday against IVC, looking to follow Princeton into Saturday’s finals.

“You got to win the first two to just get yourself in position. That’s where you want to be,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “Second year in a row to get a chance to play in that game. Just get out and play and see what happens.

Henry-Senachwine defeated Putnam County 29-25 in the first game of the night for their first win of the tournament.

Princeton 69, Midland 34: It took the Tigresses until the second quarter to shake the Timberwolves. They took an 18-12 lead on a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter and outscored Midland 16-3 to start the second quarter to open up a 34-15 lead.

“It took us a bit to kind of get used to where we needed to be defensively. They present a lot of problems,” Gonigam said. “They’ve got girls that can shoot the 3, but they’ve also got a real strong inside presence. We just needed some time to adjust, I think.

“There were some thoughts, ‘are we doing the right thing?’ We just stuck with our game plan and the girls found a way to make it work.”

The Tigresses scored the final five points of the second quarter and the first 14 of the third quarter to complete a 19-0 run. The Tigresses drained four straight 3s with two by Driscoll and one each by Danika Burden and Davis to gain a 53-17 bulge.

Senior Riley Rauh helped to polish off the night with two straight hoops in the fourth quarter.

Six different PHS players hit 3-pointers, including Payton Brandt (10 points), which Driscoll said was nice to see.

“It lets us know we have so many people we can count on. If someone’s off, someone else is draining a 3,” Driscoll said.

Hall 48, Mendota 22: Orlandi was especially pleased how the Red Devils played in the first half, taking a commanding 32-11 lead at the half.

“It took us a little bit to get going, but once we did, I liked the way we were running our offense,” he said. “We were getting out in transition, causing turnovers. That’s what we wanted to do. hopefully get it to a point where we weren’t going to be a nail-biter in the second half.”

Caroline Morris had 12 points and Charlie Pellegrini 11 for the Red Devils. Leah Pelka added eight.

For Mendota, Maria Elam had six and Karson Doyle and Brooklyn Baxa had five each.

Note: The Princeton F/S won their first game of the tournament, defeating Mendota 27-15 at Mendota while Hall lost to IVC 39-15.