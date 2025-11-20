Starved Rock Country Community Foundation celebrates Community Foundation Week

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is located at 116 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa (Photo provided by Fran Brolley )

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently celebrated Community Foundation Week from Wednesday, Nov. 12, through Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Community Foundation Week was founded by George H.W. Bush in 1989. The week honors the roles of community foundations in mobilizing public, private, and nonprofit partnerships that strengthen communities nationwide.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation was founded in 2015, has invested over $3 million in local scholarships and grants and manages more than 130 charitable funds. The funds are designed to meet local education, arts and culture, conservation, health and human services, and community development needs.

“Our mission has always been to strengthen the communities we call home,” Starved Rock Country Community Foundation founder Pamela Beckett said in a news release. “We built this Foundation so that anyone — no matter the size of their gift — can make a meaningful difference right here in Starved Rock Country. It’s about creating a legacy of giving that grows generation after generation.”

“Our spirit captures what Community Foundation Week is all about: people coming together to turn compassion into action, and generosity into lasting change.” Starved Rock Country Community Foundation president and CEO Fran Brolley also said in the news release.

“Whether someone is establishing a charitable fund, supporting an existing one, or volunteering for a local nonprofit, SRCCF provides the structure, stewardship, and local insight to make giving simple, personal, and enduring,” Brolley said in the news release.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation also celebrated its 10th anniversary. The foundation’s anniversary celebrations included awarding over $190,000 to eight nonprofit organizations, increasing its donor base, hosting a day of service, and recognizing top benefactors.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that builds charitable funds to benefit Starved Rock Country places and people.

For more information, visit srccf.org, call 815-252–2906, or email fran@srccf.org.