Sarver: L-P District 120 investigation does not involve students

Board president emphasizes privacy during ongoing employee probe

The La Salle-Peru High School District 120 Board of Education President Greg Sarver said students are not involved in the ongoing investigation into a report of district employee misconduct. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The La Salle-Peru High School District 120 Board of Education President Greg Sarver said students are not involved in the ongoing investigation into a report of district employee misconduct.

“There are no students involved,” Sarver said. “There were no students involved.”

In a statement released Wednesday, the district said it is conducting an investigation following the board’s policies and procedures.

“Since the District custom is not to comment upon possible or ongoing employee disciplinary matters, we have no further comment at the current time,” the statement read.

Sarver reiterated on Wednesday that no other information is available during the investigative process.

Maribeth M. Wilson

