2025-26 boys basketball preview: Woodland aiming to surprise doubters this winter

The last time the Woodland boys basketball program enjoyed a multi-season run of success like the one the Warriors have put together the past couple winters, current coach Connor Kaminke – now in his ninth season as head coach at his alma mater – was a sharpshooting teenager at the Warrior Dome.

The wins dropped off after the graduation of Woodland’s talented Class of 2011. Kaminke, a member of that class, recognizes the expectations of a drop-off for this season’s Warriors – who open the season at home next week hosting their pool and next Saturday’s title-game day of the Route 17 Classic – may be much the same after the loss to graduation of two 1,000-point scorers.

And he and his 2025-26 Warriors are totally fine with people believing that.

“I think that’s where the general consensus may see us, that we lost our two 1,000-point scorers [Connor Dodge and Nick Plesko] and only bring back three-ish returning regular players. A mindset of, ‘OK, they’ve had a few good years, now it’s going to go back down.’ And to be honest, that’s right where I want [others’ opinions] to be,” Kaminke said. “I want everybody to assume that. I think it’s going to be a good position for us. We’re going to sneak up on a lot of teams.

“That may be the thinking before the season starts, but I don’t think it’s going to take very long to get people’s attention.”

Woodland comes into this season off a 21-12 (7-2 Tri-County Conference) campaign. There aren’t a ton of varsity minutes returning from that team, but Kaminke is exceedingly optimistic about the roster he does have – especially his expected starting five.

Seniors Nolan Price (9.2 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals per game in 2024-25), Noah Decker (3.1 ppg, 1.1 apg) and Jaron Follmer (6.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg), junior Brezdyn Simons (0.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and sophomore Nate Berry (2.8 ppg) will be the starting five almost by acclamation, Kaminke said. All bring something exciting to the table – Decker with his ball-handling and decision-making, Follmer with his size and improved scoring touch, Simons with his hard-nosed physicality that allows him to play larger than his height – but it is Price and Berry who project to carry the most potential for breakout seasons.

“[Price] is going to be the guy who leads the charge on a nightly basis on both sides of the ball. ...” Kaminke said. “There will surely be some growing pains with [Berry], but he’s got unbelievable basketball ability that time will show. There will be some games where he’s the best player on the floor.”

Woodland's Jaron Follmer is double-teamed by Seneca defenders last season. (Scott Anderson)

Behind that starting five in the main rotation will be junior wing Jaxon Flahaut, promising sophomore Grant Wissen and senior post Zane Drysdale. Freshmen Mason Decker and Parker Hopkins, sophomore Eli Quaintance and junior Noah Lopez and senior Ethan Pennell will also be in the mix on a team Kaminke said has been aggressive, energetic and hungry throughout the offseason and preseason.

“This group, I’m never going to have to say ‘Go, go go!’ ” Kaminke said. “I’m going to have to say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa!’ ...

“Every team is different, but this group is probably one of the most competitive groups I’ve ever had. I’d say that’s kind of our identity – the toughness and competitiveness and ability to block out external things and just do your job as hard as you possibly can. There’s less noise.

“They want to win. That’s No. 1 in their hearts ... winning at this level on a nightly basis. This is a hungry group, a competitive group. I’m excited to get going and go to battle with these guys. ”