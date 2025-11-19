Streator Fire crews extinguish electrical fire on West Sumner

The Streator Fire Department quickly contained an electrical fire in an attic on Tuesday morning at 313 W. Sumner St.

The Streator Fire Department responded to an electrical fire on Tuesday morning in an attic in the 300 block of W. Sumner St., Captain Bryan Park said in a news release.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:11 a.m. after a resident heard popping and cracking sounds in a bedroom and lost power, Park said. The resident evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes and found smoke coming from the eaves and roof. Crews entered the home and found no smoke on the first floor, but discovered the fire in a small section of the attic, according to the news release.

Park said crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes of locating it. During the response, firefighters placed tarps over belongings to protect them from water damage.

Ten Streator firefighters responded to the scene, along with two EMS personnel. The Reading Fire Protection District provided city coverage during the response, the news release said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was controlled by 9:35 a.m., and crews remained on scene for about two hours conducting an investigation and cleanup.

The cause was determined to be accidental and electrical in nature. The home sustained minor damage on the first floor and moderate damage in the attic from smoke and fire, Park said.

VCOM, Streator Police Department, ComEd, Nicor and Illinois American Water assisted at the scene.