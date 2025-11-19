Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Streator church hosts Quilts of Valor Foundation presentation

Foundation has presented over 427,000 quilts nationwide since 2003

The 4 p.m. Quilts of Valor Presentation recipients are (back row, from left) Ron Bengtson, Tom Nink, Bobby Chapman, Robert Miller, (front row) James Ramsyer, Mark Fulkerson, Todd Stephens, Bob Babczak, and Bob Babczak Jr.

The 4 p.m. Quilts of Valor Presentation recipients are (back row, from left) Ron Bengtson, Tom Nink, Bobby Chapman, Robert Miller, (front row) James Ramsyer, Mark Fulkerson, Todd Stephens, Bob Babczak, and Bob Babczak Jr. (Photo provided by Pam Riss )

By Kate Santillan

The Quilts of Valor Foundation recently held a Quilt of Valor presentation on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator.

The foundation presented quilts to 40 veterans to honor their services. The veterans were given the quilts during three ceremonies. The quilts were pieced by over 40 quilters and long-armers.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded by Catherine Roberts in 2003. Roberts had a dream that her son was deployed in Iraq and was sitting in despair on the bed. She wrapped her son in a quilt during the dream and his demeanor became hopeful.

The foundation has presented 427,121 quilts to veterans nationwide since Oct. 31.

The 1 p.m. Quilts of Valor Presentation recipients are (back row, from left) David Brock, Ryan Nolan, Harry Reeser, Craig Dimmig, Jerry Lanning, Jim Eccelson, Melissa Zavada, (front row) Kristy Roemer, Dan Gillman, Todd Galyen, Art Johnson, Jack Dzuris, Jack Bodznick Jr.

The 1 p.m. Quilts of Valor Presentation recipients are (back row, from left) David Brock, Ryan Nolan, Harry Reeser, Craig Dimmig, Jerry Lanning, Jim Eccelson, Melissa Zavada, (front row) Kristy Roemer, Dan Gillman, Todd Galyen, Art Johnson, Jack Dzuris, Jack Bodznick Jr. (Photo provided by Pam Riss )

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines