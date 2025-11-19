Streator church hosts Quilts of Valor Foundation presentation

The 4 p.m. Quilts of Valor Presentation recipients are (back row, from left) Ron Bengtson, Tom Nink, Bobby Chapman, Robert Miller, (front row) James Ramsyer, Mark Fulkerson, Todd Stephens, Bob Babczak, and Bob Babczak Jr. (Photo provided by Pam Riss )

The Quilts of Valor Foundation recently held a Quilt of Valor presentation on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Streator.

The foundation presented quilts to 40 veterans to honor their services. The veterans were given the quilts during three ceremonies. The quilts were pieced by over 40 quilters and long-armers.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded by Catherine Roberts in 2003. Roberts had a dream that her son was deployed in Iraq and was sitting in despair on the bed. She wrapped her son in a quilt during the dream and his demeanor became hopeful.

The foundation has presented 427,121 quilts to veterans nationwide since Oct. 31.