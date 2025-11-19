Seneca, Serena, Fieldcrest, S/L improve to 2-0: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 50, Streator 14: At the Integrated Seed Tournament in Seneca, the Fighting Irish (2-0) outscored the Bulldogs (0-2) 41-12 in the middle two quarters in the victory on Tuesday.

Seneca was led by Graysen Provance’s 15 points, with Tessa Krull adding 10, Camryn Stecken seven and Kylee Rowley six.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator with six points on a pair of 3-pointers.

Serena 57, Marquette 22: At the Integrated Seed Tournament in Seneca, the Huskers (2-0) used 13 points each from Kendall Whiteaker (five rebounds, four steals) and Parker Twait in the win over the Crusaders.

Finley Jobst had 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and five assists for Serena, while Anna Hjerpe added eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Fieldcrest 52, Normal Community JV 43: At the Integrated Seed Tournament in Flanagan, the Knights (2-0) led 26-17 at the half and 39-29 heading to the fourth.

Fieldcrest was led by Macy Gochanour game-best 24 points and nine rebounds. Pru Mangan added 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Terilynn Timmerman had 10 points and five steals.

Peoria Manual 41, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 21: At the Integrated Seed Tournament in Flanagan, the Falcons were outscored 26-10 in the middle two quarters in the loss to the Rams.

Emma Palaschak scored 13 points to lead FCW (0-2).

Somonauk/Leland 54, Sandwich 46: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout on Monday, the Bobcats moved to 2-0 on the young season with the triumph over the Indians.

Somonauk/Leland was led by Kiley Mason (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Abby Hohmann (15 points, six steals).