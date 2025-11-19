Princeton High JV Scholastic Bowl Team wins tournament trophy

The Princeton High School junior varsity scholastic bowl team recently competed in the Butterfield-Pitz Memorial JV Scholastic Bowl Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 8, in Moline.

The team won four out of five morning matches. The scholastic bowl team also won its afternoon matches and received a first-place trophy. Junior varsity member Aiden Robinson earned 47 scored toss-up points.

“I am so proud of the team’s performance today,” Princeton High School junior varsity scholastic bowl team coach Wendy Fredrickson said in a news release. “They have been working hard to prepare for the pre-season, and that dedication and time spent studying is truly paying off.”