Somonauk/Leland, Fieldcrest, Earlville girls basketball triumphant in openers: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 59, Newark 18: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout on Monday, the host Bobcats opened the season with a resounding win over the Norsemen.

“Our team played fast, aggressive and unselfish, which resulted in high energy, balanced scoring and everyone finding a way to contribute,” Somonauk/Leland coach Jason Zaleski said.

Kiley Mason (14 points, six rebounds), Kennedy Barshinger (nine points), Ashley McCoy (nine points), Abby Hohmann (12 steals) and Leah Norris (eight points, eight rebounds) led the Bobcats attack, with freshmen Ella Roberts and Alexa Larson adding five points each.

La Salle-Peru 47, Sandwich 27: At Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Indians lost their season opener to the Cavaliers.

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Ottawa 26: At the Bank of Pontiac Tip-Off Tournament’s Prairie Central Pool, the Pirates lost their season opener.

Ottawa is back in action Tuesday against the host Hawks.

Fieldcrest 56, FCW 44: At Flanagan in the Integrated Seed Flanagan Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Falcons trailed by 17 points through three quarters of the the eventual loss to the Knights.

Macy Gochanour poured in a game-high 26 points for Fieldcrest (1-0). Pru Mangan and TeriLynn Timmerman added a dozen points apiece for the victors.

For Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Emma Palaschak scored 18 points. Ava Price and Kora Edens added seven apiece.

Earlville 70, Mooseheart 4: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders dominated their season opener.

Audrey Scherer scored 15 points, while Bailey Miller contributed 14 points and a half dozen rebounds for Earlville.

Boys bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,438, Ottawa 3,015: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates were defeated by the rivals to the west.

Lucas Day with a 587 series (212 high game) and Landry Brenbarger with a 554 (211) led Ottawa.