Sheffield wellness center to hold 2025 Thanksgiving Trail Trot Nov. 27

Cornerstone Community Wellness will hold its 2025 Thanksgiving Trail Trot at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 27, at Homecoming Park, 353 S. Church St., Sheffield.

Attendees can run or walk two miles of wooded trails. Participants also are encouraged to wear Thanksgiving costumes to win a Best Costume contest. Short-sleeve t-shirts will be provided to attendees registered by Thursday, Nov. 13. A long-sleeve shirt upgrade is available for $3. Toddler shirts can also be bought for $10.

The trail trot costs $20 for people ages 13 and older, $10 for children ages five to 12, and is free for children ages four and under. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/28sr4e78 or Cornerstone Community Wellness, 302 N. Mason St., Sheffield.

Cornerstone Community Wellness is a wellness center that creates opportunities for physical, emotional, and spiritual health growth in western Bureau County.

For more information, visit ccwell.org or the wellness center’s Facebook page or email tess.heidenreich@ccwell.org.